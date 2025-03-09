Southern B boys: Huge run sparks Lodge Grass to championship win over Manhattan

BILLINGS — Lodge Grass started slow but surged in the second and third quarters on its way to a 64-42 win over Manhattan to claim the Southern B boys basketball divisional championship Saturday at First Interstate Arena.

The Indians trailed 12-8 after the first quarter but went on a 28-3 run spanning the second and third quarters to take a commanding lead. Lodge Grass led by as many as 32 points, 54-22, in the third quarter.

TJ Gros Ventre scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Indians, who also got 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots from JJ Bends. James Dust Jr. added nine points and eight rebounds.

Kaysen Konkol had a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds for Manhattan, and Sam Stewart had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Neither team shot particularly well — Lodge Grass was 22 of 61 and Manhattan was 17 of 57 — but the Indians made nine 3-pointers to the Tigers' two. Lodge Grass also had an 11-6 advantage at the free throw line and scored 14 points off Manhattan turnovers.

The Indians will take the South's No. 1 seed to the Class B state tournament, which begins Thursday at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula. Manhattan will be the division's No. 2 seed.

Three Forks will also represent the South at the state tournament, as the Wolves defeated Columbus 44-36 in the consolation final.

