Shepherd boys, girls basketball teams sweep visiting Joliet

SHEPHERD — The Shepherd boys and girls basketball teams both picked up District 4B victories at home over Joliet on Friday night.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

The Fillies rolled to a 64-16 win, as they built a 45-10 halftime lead and improve their record to 8-4.

The Shepherd guys topped Joliet 76-57 after blowing the game open in the third quarter. The Mustangs turned a 37-34 halftime lead into a 65-43 advantage late in the frame. The Mustangs improve to 9-3 with the win while Joliet falls to 8-4.