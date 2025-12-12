Shelby tipoff tournament begins with Belt sweep; Malta, Fairfield split

SHELBY — The annual Coyote Tip-Off Classic got going Thursday at Shelby High School, showcasing teams from across Class B and C that could be playing late into the high school basketball season.

Starting things off were doubleheaders between the homestanding Shelby girls and boys facing Belt, and Malta taking on Fairfield.

It was a sweep for the Huskies against the Coyotes, while the M-Ettes and Eagle boys got wins.

Belt girls got the win 52-45, while the boys cruised 71-42. Malta's girls were in a back-and-forth battle with Fairfield, but the M-Ettes took control in the second half to win 71-49.

The Fairfield boys, behind 35 points from Deron Lear, paced itself to a 92-82 high scoring victory.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS: