Shelby boys basketball's Tom Reynolds resigns to spend more time with family

SHELBY — While the University of Montana awaits their 6-foot-9 basketball commit Rhett Reynolds next season, the patriarch of Shelby basketball, Tom Reynolds, announced his departure as head coach of the boys basketball team at Shelby High School after an illustrious 25-year coaching career.

Under Coach Reynolds, the Coyotes won a state title in 2008, placed second in 2009, 2010 and 2018, third in 2017, and this past season finished off his coaching career with a fourth place finish at state. In his retirement, Coach Reynolds will be able to spend more time with his family watching his youngest Rhett play at Montana and his older son TJ at MSU-Northern.

"This season was pushing me more to spend more time with the family,” Reynolds said. “Obviously with both boys playing college basketball, my wife said she's going with me or without me so that definitely helped in that situation."

For Reynolds, the relationships and family bonds forged with each of his teams will be what he remembers most fondly of his time.

"I've been so blessed in a Class B community because your teams change each year and making adjustments, you really get to know those kids and have a relationship with them. It’s just been priceless that's for sure."

Reynolds won’t be entirely removed from the Coyote community as he is still the assistant golf coach and a teacher at Shelby High School. A replacement has not been announced by the Shelby Public Schools.