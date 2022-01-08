SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 7

Below are the scores from high school basketball games played on Friday, Jan. 7. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school boys basketball
Anaconda 55, Deer Lodge 54 (OT)
Bainville 44, Westby-Grenora 34
Belt 64, Winnett-Grass Range 55 (OT)
Big Timber 46, Joliet 29
Billings Central 72, Sidney 37
Box Elder 71-Big Sandy 63
Bridger 77, Fromberg-Belfry 29
Broadus 63, Ekalaka 39
Broadview-Lavina 49, Red Lodge 46
Butte 65, Kalispell Flathead 59
Circle 50, Culbertson 43
Charlo 64, Plains 28
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 66, North Star 39
Colstrip 62, Forsyth 14
Columbus 66, Roundup 23
Drummond 65, Seeley-Swan 55
Dutton-Brady 52, Power 34
Fairview 58, Poplar 48
Frazer 75, Nashua 63
Froid-Medicine Lake 52, Plentywood 43
Havre 54, Miles City 51
Harrison Willow-Creek 69, Gardiner 24
Manhattan Christian 57, Townsend 35
Melstone 50, Jordan 36
Lewistown 66, Glendive 52
Laurel 56, Lockwood 46
Lodge Grass 103, St. Labre 45
Polson 56, Ronan 35
Roberts 77, Fromberg-Belfry 29
Rocky Boy 71, Fairfield 61
Shelby 65, Choteau 46
Shields Valley 66, Sheridan 33
St. Ignatius 73, Arlee 56
Twin Bridges 62, Whitehall 30
West Yellowstone 44, Ennis 41
Wolf Point 67, Baker 44
High school girls basketball
Anaconda 55, Deer Lodge 41
Baker 54, Wolf Point 49
Belt 63, Winnett-Grass Range 21
Big Timber 66, Joliet 32
Billings Central 70, Sidney 35
Box Elder 75, Big Sandy 27
Bridger 45, Fromberg-Belfry 13
Chinook 58, Harlem 32
Choteau 53, Shelby 45
Colstrip 67, Forsyth 37
Culbertson 40, Circle 29
Fort Benton 52, Conrad 42
Gardiner 48, Harrison-Willow Creek 6
Geraldine-Highwood 43, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 19
Havre 55, Miles City 35
Kalispell Flathead 50, Butte 44
Kalispell Glacier 49, Missoula Sentinel 53
Laurel 55, Lockwood 27
Lodge Grass 67, St. Labre 17
Manhattan Christian 43, Townsend 23
Melstone 35, Jordan 31
Nashua 50, Frazer 33
Park City 33, Harlowton-Ryegate 19
Plenty Coups 55, Absarokee 43
Plentywood 56, Froid-Medicine Lake 21
Power 38, Dutton-Brady 29
Red Lodge 72, Broadview-Lavina 28
Roberts 34, Reed Point-Rapelje 31
Ronan 65, Polson 41
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 52, Scobey 17
Shields Valley 68, Sheridan 20
St. Ignatius 63, Arlee 22
Three Forks 39, Manhattan 27
Twin Bridges 56, Whitehall 39
Westby-Grenora 45, Bainville 22
Wibaux 53, Custer-Hysham 23
White Sulphur Springs 53, Lima 26