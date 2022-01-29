SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 28

(Editor's note: this scoreboard will be updated)
Below are the results from high school basketball games played on Friday, Jan. 28. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school boys basketball
Arlee 54, Charlo 50
Baker 68, St. Labre 30
Bozeman High 65, Billings Skyview 38
Dillon 57, Stevensville 15
Hot Springs 67, Albertson-Superior 46
Great Falls High 59, Billings Senior 50
Glasgow 66, Wolf Point 51
Lustre 57, Bainville 47
Manhattan Christian 69, Twin Bridges 35
Melstone 74, Wibaux 35
High school girls basketball
Bainville 60, Lustre 24
Baker 61, St. Labre 10
Billings Central 62, Hardin 46
Billings Skyview 64, Bozeman High 43
Billings West 48, Great Falls CMR 29
Big Timber 55, Columbus 26
Browning 71, Whitefish 41
Conrad 61, Choteau 54
Cut Bank 48, Rocky Boy 43
Dillon 58, Stevensville 8
Ennis 39, White Sulphur Springs 35
Froid-Medicine Lake 37, Savage 31
Gardiner 59, Lone Peak 50
Glasgow 46, Wolf Point 39
Harlowton-Ryegate 45, Reed Point-Rapelje 14
Hamilton 39, Frenchtown 29
Huntley Project 66, Roundup 28
Jefferson 52, Three Forks 33
Lewistown 54, Laurel 49
Melstone 49, Wibaux 26
Park City 56, Bridger 21
Plenty Coups 67, Fromberg 44
Plentywood 71, Culbertson 31
Seeley-Swan 72, Drummond 50
St. Ignatius 38, Deer Lodge 24
Sunburst 57, Valier 33
Twin Bridges 56, Manhattan Christian 34
Westby-Grenora 35, Scobey 26