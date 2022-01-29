SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 28

(Editor's note: this scoreboard will be updated)

Below are the results from high school basketball games played on Friday, Jan. 28. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys basketball

Arlee 54, Charlo 50

Baker 68, St. Labre 30

Bozeman High 65, Billings Skyview 38

Dillon 57, Stevensville 15

Hot Springs 67, Albertson-Superior 46

Great Falls High 59, Billings Senior 50

Glasgow 66, Wolf Point 51

Lustre 57, Bainville 47

Manhattan Christian 69, Twin Bridges 35

Melstone 74, Wibaux 35

High school girls basketball

Bainville 60, Lustre 24

Baker 61, St. Labre 10

Billings Central 62, Hardin 46

Billings Skyview 64, Bozeman High 43

Billings West 48, Great Falls CMR 29

Big Timber 55, Columbus 26

Browning 71, Whitefish 41

Conrad 61, Choteau 54

Cut Bank 48, Rocky Boy 43

Dillon 58, Stevensville 8

Ennis 39, White Sulphur Springs 35

Froid-Medicine Lake 37, Savage 31

Gardiner 59, Lone Peak 50

Glasgow 46, Wolf Point 39

Harlowton-Ryegate 45, Reed Point-Rapelje 14

Hamilton 39, Frenchtown 29

Huntley Project 66, Roundup 28

Jefferson 52, Three Forks 33

Lewistown 54, Laurel 49

Melstone 49, Wibaux 26

Park City 56, Bridger 21

Plenty Coups 67, Fromberg 44

Plentywood 71, Culbertson 31

Seeley-Swan 72, Drummond 50

St. Ignatius 38, Deer Lodge 24

Sunburst 57, Valier 33

Twin Bridges 56, Manhattan Christian 34

Westby-Grenora 35, Scobey 26