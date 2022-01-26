Watch
SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 25

Posted at 8:50 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 22:54:15-05

(Editor's note: this scoreboard will be updated)

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Jan. 25. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys basketball

Columbia Falls 49, Bigfork 28
Heart Butte 73, Sunburst 44
Helena Capital 80, Butte 60
Lame Deer 97, St. Labre 34
Manhattan Christian 53, Harrison-Willow Creek 40
Missoula Big Sky 72, Kalispell Glacier 56

High school girls basketball

Bigfork 38, Columbia Falls 30
Butte Central 47, Livingston 28
Great Falls CMR 44, Great Falls High 41
Havre 55, Malta 26
Heart Butte 41, Sunburst 40
Helena High 55, Missoula Sentinel 50
Ronan 41, Anaconda 37
Scobey 56, Lustre 16

