SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 25

(Editor's note: this scoreboard will be updated)

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Jan. 25. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys basketball

Columbia Falls 49, Bigfork 28

Heart Butte 73, Sunburst 44

Helena Capital 80, Butte 60

Lame Deer 97, St. Labre 34

Manhattan Christian 53, Harrison-Willow Creek 40

Missoula Big Sky 72, Kalispell Glacier 56

High school girls basketball

Bigfork 38, Columbia Falls 30

Butte Central 47, Livingston 28

Great Falls CMR 44, Great Falls High 41

Havre 55, Malta 26

Heart Butte 41, Sunburst 40

Helena High 55, Missoula Sentinel 50

Ronan 41, Anaconda 37

Scobey 56, Lustre 16