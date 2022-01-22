SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 21

(Editor's note: this scoreboard will be updated)
Below are the results of high school basketball games form Jan. 21. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school boys basketball
Custer-Hysham 44, Wibaux 28
Fort Benton 49, Turner 48
St. Regis 80, Charlo 68
Twin Bridges 65, White Sulphur Springs 46
High school girls basketball
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 40, Winnett-Grass Range 35
Ennis 60, Lima 17
Fairfield 60, Cut Bank 37
Fort Benton 57, Turner 37
Glasgow 49, Sidney 29
Great Falls Central 48, Centerville 29
Heart Butte 43, Valier 42
Kalispell Flathead 52, Kalispell Glacier 23
Manhattan Christian 51, Manhattan 37
Shelby 41, Conrad 32
Sunburst 33, Dutton-Brady 26
Wolf Point 72, Poplar 28