SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 21

(Editor's note: this scoreboard will be updated)

Below are the results of high school basketball games form Jan. 21. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys basketball

Custer-Hysham 44, Wibaux 28

Fort Benton 49, Turner 48

St. Regis 80, Charlo 68

Twin Bridges 65, White Sulphur Springs 46

High school girls basketball

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 40, Winnett-Grass Range 35

Ennis 60, Lima 17

Fairfield 60, Cut Bank 37

Fort Benton 57, Turner 37

Glasgow 49, Sidney 29

Great Falls Central 48, Centerville 29

Heart Butte 43, Valier 42

Kalispell Flathead 52, Kalispell Glacier 23

Manhattan Christian 51, Manhattan 37

Shelby 41, Conrad 32

Sunburst 33, Dutton-Brady 26

Wolf Point 72, Poplar 28

