SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 13

Below are results of high school basketball games from Thursday, Jan. 13. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com
High school boys basketball
Bigfork 56, Thompson Falls 30
Columbia Falls 52, Ronan 45
Fort Benton 58, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 52
Jefferson 61, Deer Lodge 27
Manhattan 53, Big Timber 35
Melstone 57, Scobey 37
Missoula Hellgate 66, Missoula Sentinel 54
Shields Valley 74, White Sulphur Springs 64
Sunburst 63, Simms 49
High school girls basketball
Anaconda 52, Butte Central 39
Broadview-Lavina 65, Roberts 53
Culbertson 28, Savage 18
Froid-Medicine Lake 37, Bainville 31
Great Falls Central 56, Cascade 40
Jefferson 67, Deer Lodge 17
Melstone 48, Scobey 25
Red Lodge 60, Joliet 35
Simms 60, Sunburst 18
Stevensville 51, Corvallis 42