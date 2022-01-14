SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 13

Below are results of high school basketball games from Thursday, Jan. 13. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com

High school boys basketball

Bigfork 56, Thompson Falls 30

Columbia Falls 52, Ronan 45

Fort Benton 58, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 52

Jefferson 61, Deer Lodge 27

Manhattan 53, Big Timber 35

Melstone 57, Scobey 37

Missoula Hellgate 66, Missoula Sentinel 54

Shields Valley 74, White Sulphur Springs 64

Sunburst 63, Simms 49

High school girls basketball

Anaconda 52, Butte Central 39

Broadview-Lavina 65, Roberts 53

Culbertson 28, Savage 18

Froid-Medicine Lake 37, Bainville 31

Great Falls Central 56, Cascade 40

Jefferson 67, Deer Lodge 17

Melstone 48, Scobey 25

Red Lodge 60, Joliet 35

Simms 60, Sunburst 18

Stevensville 51, Corvallis 42