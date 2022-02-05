SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Feb. 4

(Editor's note: this scoreboard will be updated)
Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Friday, Feb. 4. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school boys basketball
Big Sandy 82, Box Elder 71
Big Timber 57, Joliet 44
Billings Central 75, Livingston 59
Bridger 39, Broadview-Lavina 37
Broadus 78, Jordan 52
Browning 70, Whitefish 50
Butte 61, Kalispell Flathead 55
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 58, North Star 49
Circle 39, Savage 38
Columbia Falls 56, Shelby 54
Columbus 72, Roundup 41
Cut Bank 60, Choteau 38
Darby 52, Seeley-Swan 34
Deer Lodge 51, Anaconda 44
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 51, Geraldine-Highwood 46 (OT)
Dutton-Brady 57, Power 30
Fairfield 71, Rocky Boy 66
Florence 54, Arlee 42
Frenchtown 74, Corvallis 59
Froid-Medicine Lake 60, Culbertson 27
Glendive 66, Lewistown 63
Hays-Lodgepole 69, Turner 47
Hot Springs 72, Charlo 63
Laurel 63, Lockwood 60
Lodge Grass 93, St. Labre 57
Manhattan Christian 79, Sheridan 35
Melstone 76, Plevna 13
Miles City 67, Havre 49
Missoula Sentinel 49, Kalispell Glacier 43
Nashua 62, Frazer 39
Plentywood 49, Westby-Grenora 34
Polson 56, Ronan 47
Red Lodge 60, Park City 44
Roy-Winifred 53, Great Falls Central 35
Simms 72, Cascade 68
Shields Valley 77, Twin Bridges 43
St. Regis 78, Two Eagle River 54
Superior 53, Plains 50
Terry 75, Wibaux 28
Thompson Falls 60, Missoula Loyola 51
Townsend 77, Lone Peak 56
High school girls basketball
Augusta 52, Valier 22
Anaconda 59, Deer Lodge 22
Bainville 64, Richey-Lambert 57
Big Timber 53, Joliet 26
Billings Central 75, Livingston 25
Box Elder 68, Big Sandy 38
Broadview-Lavina 56, Bridger 31
Browning 58, Whitefish 26
Charlo 54, Hot Springs 31
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 56, North Star 49
Columbia Falls 46, Shelby 37
Columbus 75, Roundup 23
Culbertson 45, Froid-Medicine Lake 40
Cut Bank 57, Choteau 34
Fairfield 63, Rocky Boy 18
Fairview 60, Poplar 50
Fort Benton 42, Conrad 33
Gardiner 63, White Sulphur Springs 45
Geraldine-Highwood 56, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 33
Harrison-Willow Creek 43, Lima 38
Havre 56, Miles City 17
Hays-Lodgepole 62, Turner 37
Kalispell Flathead 36, Butte 32
Laurel 63, Lockwood 45
Lewistown 59, Glendive 30
Lone Peak 43, Townsend 37
Manhattan Christian 74, Sheridan 42
Melstone 59, Plevna 13
Miles City 67, Havre 49
Missoula Loyola 77, Thompson Falls 66
Plentywood 43, Westby-Grenora 20
Power 32, Dutton-Brady 14
Red Lodge 70, Park City 30
Roberts 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 27
Ronan 51, Polson 30
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 59, Scobey 30
Savage 34, Circle 26
Seeley-Swan 61, Darby 18
Simms 62, Cascade 44
Shields 41, Twin Bridges 34
Superior 53, Plains 29
Wolf Point 53, Baker 43