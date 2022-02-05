SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Feb. 4

(Editor's note: this scoreboard will be updated)

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Friday, Feb. 4. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys basketball

Big Sandy 82, Box Elder 71

Big Timber 57, Joliet 44

Billings Central 75, Livingston 59

Bridger 39, Broadview-Lavina 37

Broadus 78, Jordan 52

Browning 70, Whitefish 50

Butte 61, Kalispell Flathead 55

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 58, North Star 49

Circle 39, Savage 38

Columbia Falls 56, Shelby 54

Columbus 72, Roundup 41

Cut Bank 60, Choteau 38

Darby 52, Seeley-Swan 34

Deer Lodge 51, Anaconda 44

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 51, Geraldine-Highwood 46 (OT)

Dutton-Brady 57, Power 30

Fairfield 71, Rocky Boy 66

Florence 54, Arlee 42

Frenchtown 74, Corvallis 59

Froid-Medicine Lake 60, Culbertson 27

Glendive 66, Lewistown 63

Hays-Lodgepole 69, Turner 47

Hot Springs 72, Charlo 63

Laurel 63, Lockwood 60

Lodge Grass 93, St. Labre 57

Manhattan Christian 79, Sheridan 35

Melstone 76, Plevna 13

Miles City 67, Havre 49

Missoula Sentinel 49, Kalispell Glacier 43

Nashua 62, Frazer 39

Plentywood 49, Westby-Grenora 34

Polson 56, Ronan 47

Red Lodge 60, Park City 44

Roy-Winifred 53, Great Falls Central 35

Simms 72, Cascade 68

Shields Valley 77, Twin Bridges 43

St. Regis 78, Two Eagle River 54

Superior 53, Plains 50

Terry 75, Wibaux 28

Thompson Falls 60, Missoula Loyola 51

Townsend 77, Lone Peak 56

High school girls basketball

Augusta 52, Valier 22

Anaconda 59, Deer Lodge 22

Bainville 64, Richey-Lambert 57

Big Timber 53, Joliet 26

Billings Central 75, Livingston 25

Box Elder 68, Big Sandy 38

Broadview-Lavina 56, Bridger 31

Browning 58, Whitefish 26

Charlo 54, Hot Springs 31

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 56, North Star 49

Columbia Falls 46, Shelby 37

Columbus 75, Roundup 23

Culbertson 45, Froid-Medicine Lake 40

Cut Bank 57, Choteau 34

Fairfield 63, Rocky Boy 18

Fairview 60, Poplar 50

Fort Benton 42, Conrad 33

Gardiner 63, White Sulphur Springs 45

Geraldine-Highwood 56, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 33

Harrison-Willow Creek 43, Lima 38

Havre 56, Miles City 17

Hays-Lodgepole 62, Turner 37

Kalispell Flathead 36, Butte 32

Laurel 63, Lockwood 45

Lewistown 59, Glendive 30

Lone Peak 43, Townsend 37

Manhattan Christian 74, Sheridan 42

Melstone 59, Plevna 13

Miles City 67, Havre 49

Missoula Loyola 77, Thompson Falls 66

Plentywood 43, Westby-Grenora 20

Power 32, Dutton-Brady 14

Red Lodge 70, Park City 30

Roberts 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 27

Ronan 51, Polson 30

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 59, Scobey 30

Savage 34, Circle 26

Seeley-Swan 61, Darby 18

Simms 62, Cascade 44

Shields 41, Twin Bridges 34

Superior 53, Plains 29

Wolf Point 53, Baker 43

