SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Feb. 15

Below are the results of regular season high school basketball games played on Tuesday, Feb. 15. District tournaments are already underway or will tip off later this week for Class B and Class C teams.
High school boys basketball
Billings Skyview 54, Billings Senior 49
Missoula Big Sky 44, Helena High 31
Missoula Hellgate 50, Helena Capital 39
High school girls basketball
Billings Central 56, Laurel 46
Billings Senior 43, Belgrade 38
Great Falls High 49, Bozeman Gallatin 34
Helena Capital 49, Missoula Hellgate 43 (2OT)
Helena High 57, Missoula Big Sky 25