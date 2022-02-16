SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Feb. 15

Below are the results of regular season high school basketball games played on Tuesday, Feb. 15. District tournaments are already underway or will tip off later this week for Class B and Class C teams.

High school boys basketball

Billings Skyview 54, Billings Senior 49

Missoula Big Sky 44, Helena High 31

Missoula Hellgate 50, Helena Capital 39

High school girls basketball

Billings Central 56, Laurel 46

Billings Senior 43, Belgrade 38

Great Falls High 49, Bozeman Gallatin 34

Helena Capital 49, Missoula Hellgate 43 (2OT)

Helena High 57, Missoula Big Sky 25