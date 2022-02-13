SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Feb. 12

MTN Sports

Posted at 12:15 AM, Feb 13, 2022

Below are scores from high school basketball games played on Saturday, Feb. 12. High school boys basketball Bainville 53, Culbertson 39

Baker 69, St. Labre 54

Belgrade 57, Billings West 49

Bigfork 59, Thompson Falls 43

Bridger 63, Roberts 21

Broadus 60, Terry 45

Butte Central 60, Hamilton 47

Cascade 64, Valier 28

Centerville 78, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 52

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 57, Big Sandy 48

Circle 52, Brockton 37

Columbia Falls 51, Whitefish 48

Drummond 59, Darby 43

Fairfield 70, Choteau 36

Fairview 40, Plentywood 34

Frenchtown 74, Florence 60

Froid-Medicine Lake 67, Westby-Grenora 27

Glendive 63, Billings Central 60

Harlowton-Ryegate 49, Broadview-Lavina 42

Heart Butte 94, Simms 50

Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 52, Geraldine-Highwood 41

Joliet 55, Red Lodge 51

Kalispell Flathead 68, Helena 64 (OT)

Kalispell Glacier 48, Helena Capital 34

Laurel 59, Hardin 53

Livingston 61, Lockwood 51

Lustre 60, Dodson 43

Manhattan 46, Big Timber 35

Manhattan Christian 79, Whitehall 44

North Star 62, Turner 49

Park City 62, Fromberg 28

Richey-Lambert 54, Nashua 29

Roundup 63, Forsyth 46

Scobey 40, Wolf Point 39

Shepherd 64, Colstrip 55

Shelby 52, Malta 41

Shields 91, White Sulphur Springs 59

Sidney 54, Miles City 47

St. Ignatius 80, Plains 28

Three Forks 77, Columbus 59

Townsend 62, Jefferson 48

Twin Bridges 56, Philipsburg 45

Victor 42, Lincoln 22

Winnett-Grass Range 49, Roy-Winifred 48 High school girls basketball Augusta 59, Power 44

Baker 68, St. Labre 9

Bigfork 62, Thompson Falls 45

Big Timber 70, Manhattan 50

Billings Central 54, Glendive 8

Broadview-Lavina 48, Harlowton-Ryegate 40

Browning 68, Polson 38

Centerville 59, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 49

Circle 77, Brockton 23

Chinook 46, Fort Benton 43

Colstrip 62, Shepherd 37

Columbia Falls 37, Whitefish 30

Columbus 47, Three Forks 36

Culbertson 54, Bainville 34

Dodson 46, Lustre 35

Drummond 44, Darby 16

Ennis 55, Harrison-Willow Creek 7

Eureka 60, Troy 3

Florence 50, Frenchtown 32

Gardiner 55, Lima 33

Geraldine-Highwood 49, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 6

Hamilton 57, Butte Central 50

Hardin 99, Laurel 63

Helena Capital 42, Kalispell Glacier 22

Jefferson 62, Townsend 23

Jordan 62, Plevna 27

Kalispell Flathead 40, Helena 34

Lockwood 57, Livingston 20

Malta 57, Shelby 27

Manhattan Christian 54, Whitehall 29

Miles City 58, Sidney 46

North Star 52, Turner 42

Park City 49, Fromberg 15

Philipsburg 38, Twin Bridges 32

Plentywood 58, Fairview 24

Red Lodge 59, Joliet 28

Richey-Lambert 54, Nashua 27

Roberts 62, Bridger 33

Roy-Winifred 60, Winnett-Grass Range 12

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 74, Frazer 14

Seeley-Swan 65, Hot Springs 37

Shields Valley 47, White Sulphur Springs 33

Simms 63, Heart Butte 48

Westby-Grenora 47, Froid-Medicine Lake 34

Wolf Point 38, Scobey 32

