SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Dec. 17

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Friday, Dec. 17. Scores and stats can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school boys basketball
Bainville 71, Culbertson 45
Baker 45, Ekalaka 42
Belgrade 64, Butte 61
Belt 51, Roy-Winifred 32
Big Sandy 44, Chinook 40
Billings Senior 60, Helena High 54 (OT)
Broadus 77, Plevna 24
Broadview-Lavina 50, Bridger 47
Circle 54, Richey-Lambert 49
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 73, Box Elder 49
Deer Lodge 70, Drummond 59
Dutton-Brady 50, Sunburst 41
Ennis 57, Sheridan 45
Fairview 61, Savage 16
Fort Benton 71, Turner 34
Gardiner 46, Lone Peak 44
Glasgow 59, Sidney 42
Glendive 60, Havre 47
Great Falls Central 54, Geraldine-Highwood 35
Helena Capital 60, Billings West 49
Hot Springs 73, Two Eagle River 42
Jefferson 69, Anaconda 25
Kalispell Glacier 60, Bozeman 53
Laurel 52, Livingston 48
Lewistown 70, Billings Central 53
Lustre 80, Nashua 30
Malta 58, Harlem 46
Missoula Loyola 68, Arlee 27
North Star 51, Hays-Lodgepole 39
Plentywood 55, Brockton 14
Red Lodge 58, Forsyth 32
Roundup 51, Shepherd 48
Scobey 50, Westby-Grenora 35
Seeley-Swan 73, Lincoln 33
Shelby 72, Conrad 19
Shields Valley 49, West Yellowstone 44
St. Ignatius 69, Troy 27
St. Regis 71, Charlo 56
Terry 60, Wibaux 34
Thompson Falls 54, Plains 35
Winnett-Grass Range 57, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 44
Whitefish 78, Corvallis 52
High school girls basketball
Augusta 63, Cascade 27
Big Timber 55, Townsend 28
Billings Central 62, Lewistown 53
Billings West 55, Helena Capital 27
Box Elder 89, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 62
Bridger 53, Broadview-Lavina 35
Browning 50, Columbia Falls 49
Butte 49, Belgrade 41
Chinook 52, Big Sandy 36
Circle 40, Richey-Lambert 26
Conrad 59, Shelby 39
Culbertson 61, Bainville 31
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 34, Winnett-Grass Range 33
Drummond 36, Deer Lodge 34
Ennis 54, Sheridan 22
Fort Benton 57, Turner 27
Gardiner 50, Lone Peak 39
Geraldine-Highwood 50, Great Falls Central 36
Glasgow 63, Sidney 47 (2OT)
Havre 54, Glendive 21
Heart Butte 57, Valier 52
Hot Springs 59, Two Eagle River 34
Jefferson 62, Anaconda 47
Kalispell Flathead 53, Bozeman Gallatin 25
Laurel 66, Livingston 19
Manhattan Christian 52, Manhattan 38
Malta 61, Harlem 36
Missoula Loyola 81, Arlee 20
North Star 53, Hays-Lodgepole 49
Plenty Coup 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 31
Plentywood 62, Brockton 16
Red Lodge 64, Forsyth 44
Roberts 42, Fromberg 22
Roy-Winifred 45, Belt 42 (OT)
Savage 49, Fairview 19
Seeley-Swan 65, Lincoln 21
Shepherd 61, Roundup 19
Shields Valley 45, West Yellowstone 29
Sunburst 32, Dutton-Brady 20
Thompson Falls 76, Plains 24
Twin Bridges 60, Lima 19
Westby-Grenora 43, Scobey 20
Wibaux 53, Terry 12
Whitefish 33, Corvallis 29