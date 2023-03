Rosters released for 2023 Hi-Line Invitational Tournament

HAVRE — The MSU-Northern men’s and women’s basketball programs are hosting the 36th Annual Hi-Line Invitational Tournament March 23-25 at the Armory Gymnasium on the campus of MSU-Northern in Havre.

The H.I.T. features some of Montana’s top high school talent on all-star teams from each of the state’s four classifications (C, B, A, and AA).

Girls and boys action will take place throughout the weekend, culminating with consolation and title games on Saturday evening. A 3-point and slam dunk contest is also scheduled for Friday evening.

The tournament was originally founded by Babsie Bishop and has been held in both Malta and Havre. A complete schedule and rosters listed below.

Thursday, March 23

5:30 p.m. Class A vs. Class C Girls

7:00 p.m. Class A vs. Class C Boys

Friday, March 24

8:00 a.m. Class A vs. Class AA Girls

9:30 a.m. Class A vs. Class AA Boys

11:00 a.m. Class C vs. Class B Girls

12:30 p.m. Class C vs. Class B Boys

2:00 p.m. Class A vs. Class B Girls

3:30 p.m. Class A vs. Class B Boys

5:00 p.m. 3-Point Contest/Slam Dunk Contest

6:00 p.m. Class AA vs. Class C Girls

7:30 p.m. Class AA vs. Class C Boys

Saturday, March 25

9:00 a.m. Class B vs. Class AA Girls

10:30 a.m. Class B vs. Class AA Boys

12:00 p.m. Consolation Girls Game

1:30 p.m. Consolation Boys Game

3:00 p.m. Championship Girls Game

4:30 p.m. Championship Boys Game

GIRLS ROSTER

BOYS ROSTER

2023 HIT BOYS ROSTER

