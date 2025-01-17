Watch Now
Ronan boys knock off No. 2 Columbia Falls 78-60 to begin conference play

Ronan Boys Basketball players shake hands with Columbia Falls coaches postgame, Ronan
RONAN — Hot 3-point shooting and opportunistic defense led Ronan to its first conference win 78-60 over No. 2-ranked Columbia Falls in Northwestern A boys basketball Thursday.

After taking the lead early in the first quarter off a Laurance Lozeau 3, Ronan gained control of the game early and forced Columbia Falls to play catch-up.

But the Wildcats did not go down easy when it made a comeback in the second quarter with multiple 3-point shots, including a four-point swing by Bjorn Pedersen who made a 3 while fouled and gave the Wildcats the lead.

After starting the second half with a three-point lead, Columbia Falls could not keep up with Ronan as the Chiefs scored on multiple fast break opportunities and kept knocking down 3s to extend their lead.

Ronan will face Libby on Saturday while Columbia Falls takes on Bigfork.

