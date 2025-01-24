Ronan boys beat Whitefish 61-48 to stay undefeated in conference play

WHITEFISH — The Ronan basketball team is now 7-2 to start the season with its fast-paced tempo and efficient scoring on offense after the Chiefs earned a 61-48 win over Whitefish on Thursday.

Senior Taven Edmo and junior Laurence Lozeau started the first half knocking down 3-pointers to give the Chiefs an early lead they never squandered.

Despite the Bulldogs' valiant effort from 3 to keep themselves alive in the game, Ronan’s more efficient scoring kept it on top for the whole game.

That efficiency led the Chiefs to the 61-48 victory over the Bulldogs, as they moved to 3-0 in the Northwest A.

Ronan will play its next game Saturday at Browning, and Whitefish will play at home next Tuesday against Libby.

