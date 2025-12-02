Reloaded Lockwood ready for run at Class A boys basketball crown

LOCKWOOD — The Lockwood boys basketball team doesn't need any added motivation this year.

The Lions return the bulk of their production from last year’s team that came within minutes of winning the state title before falling to Dillon.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Reloaded Lockwood boys ready for run at Class A crown

“The biggest thing, biggest message to these guys is don't look in the future and don't look in the past," Lockwood head coach Bobby Anderson said. "We talked about last year a lot in the offseason, but now it's about being present in this moment, focusing on the process each and every day to get better and just going from there."

With all the returning talent Lockwood has, it would be easy to pencil these guys in for a trip to the state tournament in Great Falls. Anderson, though, won’t let them look that far ahead.

“We'll see where it goes, but it's going to be constant reminders and constant film sessions, continuing to hold them to that high standard and continuing to coach them hard," Anderson said.

“Block out the noise. There's a lot of noise around us. We want to stay focused and worry about us as a team in the locker room. Be leaders and set examples to people who haven't been to the spot we were last year," junior Gabe Ronquillo said.

Lockwood is headlined once again by brothers Zicciah Callison-Blake and Kobe Blake, but the third head of that snake is Ronquillo, who has proven to be a rock for the Lions on both ends of the floor and can be a matchup nightmare for opposing teams.

“He's a big guard. Defensively he can guard 1 through 5 for us. A lot of guys can't, but with his girth and his strength he can definitely guard 1 through 5," Anderson said. "His quickness, first-step explosion. He's solid with the ball in his hands. He doesn't make too many turnovers. He makes great reads, great decisions. I just can't over-communicate the consistency that he brings to this program."

Lockwood’s big three hopes it can write a new chapter in school history and hoist that state championship trophy come March.