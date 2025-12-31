Q2 AOW: Landon Lawrence opening eyes as standout freshman at Forsyth

FORSYTH — Last we checked in with Forsyth’s Lawrence family, their youngest son Lance had just returned home from the Children’s Hospital in Denver after battling a rare form of cancer in the brain.

Five years later, Lance has a clean bill of health and is living life like a normal kid.

“He's doing great. We just did his five-year MRI in August, and everything came back good. That was the big one," said mom Jill Lawrence, who is also an assistant coach for the Forsyth boys basketball team.

Lance’s biggest role model? His oldest brother Landon, who is starring as a freshman for the Dogies. Landon’s been an example of what hard work and dedication to his craft can result in, as he’s extremely advanced offensively for a 15-year-old.

“Every shot that he takes, he's taken hundreds of times. That's just what he does. I can't even really explain it. He's always been that way," Jill Lawrence said.

“I think he was three days old when he went to the first gym. My brothers were playing in Miles City at a summer tournament and he went in there, obviously too small," said father Eric Lawrence, who is the head coach of the Forsyth boys. "Eighteen months and he loved it. He had a little hoop. My brothers were always wanting him to shoot. Any chance he had it was always go shoot, go shoot. It surprises me at times."

"We used to (play one-on-one)," Landon Lawrence said. "Back then he used to beat me, but I've gotten way better. He can't play me anymore."

Landon put the Montana hoops world on notice as an eighth grader last winter and subsequently earned a spot at Josh Huestis’ Montana Elite Invitational. That experience is certainly paying off.

“There's a lot of competition out there. I had to play up, too. I think it helps me with all the experience I got and see how all the talent was," Landon Lawrence said. "All the pressure I've got put on, I feel like I'm used to the pressure now."

Lawrence and the Dogies know they have a legitimate shot at the state tournament this season, though it will largely hinge on Landon’s performance and his ability to constantly make his teammates better.

“Obviously, game by game, but the goal is state and see what happens there. They're all bought into that," Eric Lawrence said. "We do meetings weekly. We did a team meeting, and it's, what's your goal? ... It was go undefeated, plus state, and I was like, 'Alright, I'm down with that.'"

One thing’s for certain: The Lawrence family is full of fighters and Eric and Landon are prepared to go down swinging in pursuit of greatness on the hardwood.