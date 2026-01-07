BIG TIMBER — Basketball holds a special place in the heart of Big Timber senior Brock Johnson.

“I lost my dad pretty young, I think I was 9, so it's been a big motivation knowing he's always watching. I play every game for him, leave a lot of effort on the floor for him," Johnson said.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Q2 AOW: Heavy heart fuels Big Timber standout Brock Johnson

Johnson’s father passed after a bout with colon cancer, but before doing so he left his mark on both his son and the Big Timber community.

“Before he passed he started a fund for a basketball court at the park. That's there in his memory, so it's pretty cool to play there and practice," Johnson said.

Johnson has found an escape on the hardwood through the years, and now he’s reaping the rewards on the floor. He’s proven to be an elite scorer for the Sheepherders, averaging north of 20 points per game, though adversity struck against last season.

Johnson dealt with a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for a good portion of the season, but it’s given him a different perspective.

“It's definitely tough. I love basketball and I want to play in college, and it's been my passion for the last couple of years," Johnson said. "It's tough to sit there and watch. Wins were fun, but losses were hard."

“He's real confident and shoots the ball well," Big Timber head coach Dan Smart said. "He just gets after it. The last few times we've had decent teams we've had gym rats. He's a gym rat."

Now fully healthy, Johnson has dreams of taking the 3-1 Herders to the Class B state tournament.

And you can bet his dad will be watching that journey.