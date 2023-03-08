Q2 AOW: Billings West's Cooper Tyson balances snowmobiling, basketball

COOKE CITY — Billings West junior Cooper Tyson is a man of many talents.

On Fridays and Saturdays, Tyson torches opponents on the hardwood. On Sundays? He spends those snowmobiling at Top of the World Resort near Cooke city.

“When I was little I found my dad's old snowmobile in the garage. I asked him if we could fix it up and then from there on I've been getting more into it and more into it. I'd like to say I'm addicted, but it's a good time," Tyson said.

Tyson has a loaded daily schedule, with school followed by basketball practice or games. From first-hand experience, snowmobiling is hard on the body, so to add that on top of his hoops workload is a lot to bear.

“I see it as a workout. I feel like it's a good time. It's good cardio and a fun time being out in the wilderness. Being up at 10,000 feet is something else," said Tyson.

You can add another talent to Tyson’s long list, as he’s quite the videographer as well. And it’s showtime when he whips the camera out on the mountain.

“I like to hold the camera so I'm not the one doing the crazy stuff. It saves some money on the hospital bills," Tyson joked. "When the camera comes out it's fun. It's a whole new level of riding. It's just all about showing what you can do on a sled and he places a snowmobile can take you."

Tyson and Billings West take aim at a State AA crown this weekend, but win or lose you can bet Tyson will be on the mountain come Sunday.e