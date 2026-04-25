BILLINGS — While it was rather last-minute, former Billings Skyview standout Tayshaun Williams had to jump at the opportunity.

“My intentions were to play at Skyview. This opportunity kind of just sprung up on me," Williams said. "They reached out to me throughout the AAU season and got in contact with my dad and it just happened really quick. I had a little bit of time to make a decision and I thought it was the best fit for me for me moving forward and to progress my game."

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Prep school proves beneficial for former Billings Skyview standout Tayshaun Williams

Williams attended Oak Cliff down in Texas, a prep school where he faced off against and played with some of the top talent in all of the United States.

“I got better in so many ways on and off the court," Williams said. "And just getting to travel, too. I got to travel everywhere. When we were just staying local we were traveling to different states every single weekend, so that was fun, too."

Williams parlayed his success down in Texas into a spot at Casper Community College. He’ll be one of a trio of Montanans down in Wyoming, as Billings Central’s Darcy Merchant and Butte’s Hudson Luedtke are also joining the Thunderbirds.

“So I actually played with both (Luedtke) and (Merchant). They both played on the same AAU team as me this last summer, so being around those guys — even at the MEI (Montana Elite Invitational) camp I got to play with those guys and be around them. Those are my guys and to say I can go play with them next year, that's going to be awesome," he said.

After graduation next month down in Texas, it’s time for Williams to get to work in Casper.