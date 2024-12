GREAT FALLS — The annual two-day Native American Classic is underway in Great Falls, and games occurred all throughout Friday at CMR High School.

The nightcap included the Poplar girls taking on Hays/Lodgepole, and was followed by the defending Class C boys champion Box Elder facing Lame Deer.

Poplar and Box Elder both picked up wins with final scores of 53-38 and 93-74 respectively.

Key stat: Box Elder's Tuarie Stiffarm-Rosette scored 51 points.

