'Play as a team': Great Falls High boys basketball looks to grow from recent struggles

GREAT FALLS — Last winter, the Great Falls Bison boys basketball team finished with a record of 2-18. Now as the calendar has turned to December, the focus can shift to building on the recent struggles with the first game on the horizon.

"Defensively we're playing a lot harder," senior Noah Banderob told MTN Sports at Wednesday's practice. "I think defense is where everything starts. I mean toughness, good shots, taking good shots, all that stuff."

"Years past we just ... people took plays off," senior Blake Carver said. "We've gone through practice sloppy, not caring, not looking for results in practice. And this year you just don't see people taking plays off."

Banderob and Carver have already seen improvements in this group, and both said that there's a lot of trust within the team.

"Leadership has been a big thing, picking each other up all the time," Banderob said. "It's a big part of our team this year."

"We can trust each other as a team," Carver said. "You can pass to the guy next to you and now worry about him turning the ball over, worrying about what shot they're taking."

Longtime coach Bob Howard said the team is hungry to get back on the court.

"A lot of these guys didn't play varsity last year, so you know they have something to prove," Howard said. "Get Great Falls High back on the map a little bit I guess, so to say basketball-wise. Last couple years we've struggled a little bit."

The senior duo also said playing as a team will be crucial this season.

"No matter through the highs and lows, we stay as a team," Banderob said. "That's important."

"The biggest point is playing as a team, and having our team have success," Carver said. "And not people trying to chase personal success, but trying to play as a team."

Great Falls tips off its season Dec. 13 in Kalispell against Flathead High.

