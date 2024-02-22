Watch Now
Photos: Thursday at the Northern C tournament

Photos from Thursday at the Northern C tournament in Great Falls.

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine topped Augusta 59-30.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine topped Augusta 59-30.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine topped Augusta 59-30.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine topped Augusta 59-30.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine topped Augusta 59-30.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine topped Augusta 59-30.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine topped Augusta 59-30.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine topped Augusta 59-30.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Day 2 of the Northern C tournament in Great Falls.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Day 2 of the Northern C tournament in Great Falls.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Day 2 of the Northern C tournament in Great Falls.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Day 2 of the Northern C tournament in Great Falls.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Day 2 of the Northern C tournament in Great Falls.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
Day 2 of the Northern C tournament in Great Falls.TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports
