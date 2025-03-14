Photos: Semifinal Friday at the State AA tournament in Bozeman
A collection of photos from the boys and girls semifinal games at the State AA tournament in Bozeman.
Helena takes on Billings Skyview in the semifinals of the State AA tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Helena takes on Billings Skyview in the semifinals of the State AA tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Helena takes on Billings Skyview in the semifinals of the State AA tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Helena takes on Billings Skyview in the semifinals of the State AA tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Helena takes on Billings Skyview in the semifinals of the State AA tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Helena takes on Billings Skyview in the semifinals of the State AA tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Helena takes on Billings Skyview in the semifinals of the State AA tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Helena takes on Billings Skyview in the semifinals of the State AA tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Helena takes on Billings Skyview in the semifinals of the State AA tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Helena takes on Billings Skyview in the semifinals of the State AA tournament.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Billings Skyview defeated Helena 52-48 to advance to the State AA title game.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Billings Skyview defeated Helena 52-48 to advance to the State AA title game.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports