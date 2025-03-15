Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Boys Basketball

Photos: Missoula Loyola, Lodge Grass win in State B boys semifinal round

Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.

DSC04261.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04585.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04517.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04537.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04468.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04428.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04457.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04418.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04369.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04406.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04353.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04294.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04292.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04267.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04204.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04252.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04199.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04192.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04160.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04179.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04137.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04124.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04130.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04094.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04082.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04087.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04063.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04055.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03981.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04003.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03964.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03918.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03956 2.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03903.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03845.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03801.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03807.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03776.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04543.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03768.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04475 2.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04150.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC04234.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03739.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03752.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03684 2.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03719.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03678.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03626 2.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03662.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03655.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03564.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03584.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03556.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03543.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03513.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03526.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03480.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03457.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03469.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03427.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03409.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03356.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03396.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03328.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03257.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03314.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03237.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03230.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03205.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03173.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03155.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03118 2.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03150.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03086.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03091.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03064.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03022.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03051 2.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03013.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02976.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC03004 2.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02930.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02900.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02874.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02888.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02842.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02828.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02832.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02801.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02783.jpg Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos: Missoula Loyola, Lodge Grass win in State B boys semifinal round

close-gallery
  • DSC04261.jpg
  • DSC04585.jpg
  • DSC04517.jpg
  • DSC04537.jpg
  • DSC04468.jpg
  • DSC04428.jpg
  • DSC04457.jpg
  • DSC04418.jpg
  • DSC04369.jpg
  • DSC04406.jpg
  • DSC04353.jpg
  • DSC04294.jpg
  • DSC04292.jpg
  • DSC04267.jpg
  • DSC04204.jpg
  • DSC04252.jpg
  • DSC04199.jpg
  • DSC04192.jpg
  • DSC04160.jpg
  • DSC04179.jpg
  • DSC04137.jpg
  • DSC04124.jpg
  • DSC04130.jpg
  • DSC04094.jpg
  • DSC04082.jpg
  • DSC04087.jpg
  • DSC04063.jpg
  • DSC04055.jpg
  • DSC03981.jpg
  • DSC04003.jpg
  • DSC03964.jpg
  • DSC03918.jpg
  • DSC03956 2.jpg
  • DSC03903.jpg
  • DSC03845.jpg
  • DSC03801.jpg
  • DSC03807.jpg
  • DSC03776.jpg
  • DSC04543.jpg
  • DSC03768.jpg
  • DSC04475 2.jpg
  • DSC04150.jpg
  • DSC04234.jpg
  • DSC03739.jpg
  • DSC03752.jpg
  • DSC03684 2.jpg
  • DSC03719.jpg
  • DSC03678.jpg
  • DSC03626 2.jpg
  • DSC03662.jpg
  • DSC03655.jpg
  • DSC03564.jpg
  • DSC03584.jpg
  • DSC03556.jpg
  • DSC03543.jpg
  • DSC03513.jpg
  • DSC03526.jpg
  • DSC03480.jpg
  • DSC03457.jpg
  • DSC03469.jpg
  • DSC03427.jpg
  • DSC03409.jpg
  • DSC03356.jpg
  • DSC03396.jpg
  • DSC03328.jpg
  • DSC03257.jpg
  • DSC03314.jpg
  • DSC03237.jpg
  • DSC03230.jpg
  • DSC03205.jpg
  • DSC03173.jpg
  • DSC03155.jpg
  • DSC03118 2.jpg
  • DSC03150.jpg
  • DSC03086.jpg
  • DSC03091.jpg
  • DSC03064.jpg
  • DSC03022.jpg
  • DSC03051 2.jpg
  • DSC03013.jpg
  • DSC02976.jpg
  • DSC03004 2.jpg
  • DSC02930.jpg
  • DSC02900.jpg
  • DSC02874.jpg
  • DSC02888.jpg
  • DSC02842.jpg
  • DSC02828.jpg
  • DSC02832.jpg
  • DSC02801.jpg
  • DSC02783.jpg

Share

Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the semifinal round of the State B boys basketball tournament on Friday, May 14, 2025 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next