Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Boys Basketball

Photos: Champions crowned at State B boys basketball tournament in Missoula

Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

DSC07805.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06936.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06550.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07800.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07733.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07728.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07790 2.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07715.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07673.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07692.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07644.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07600.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07628.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07545.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07516.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07498.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07540.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07492.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07532.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07469.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07447.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07459.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07428.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07326.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07365.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07292.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07263.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06559.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07242.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07183.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07204.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07179.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07163.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07139.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07121.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07081.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07093.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07076.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07027.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07039.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07020.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06983.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07011.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06975.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06968.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06959.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06951.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06920.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06943.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06905.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06840.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06858.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06801.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06690.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06748.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06684.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06663.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06679 2.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06653.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07097.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06645.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07749.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07781.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07696.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07638.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07666.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07565.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07555.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07559.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC07340.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06637.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06633.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06619.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06583.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06598.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06569.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06866.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06782.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC06791.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05969.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05965 2.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05933.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05959.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05923.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05881.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05903.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05848.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05808.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05818.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05786 2.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05754.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05766.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05736.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05719.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05726.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05711.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05694.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05664.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05686.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05657.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05621.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05628.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05617.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC05607.jpg Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos: Champions crowned at State B boys basketball tournament in Missoula

close-gallery
  • DSC07805.jpg
  • DSC06936.jpg
  • DSC06550.jpg
  • DSC07800.jpg
  • DSC07733.jpg
  • DSC07728.jpg
  • DSC07790 2.jpg
  • DSC07715.jpg
  • DSC07673.jpg
  • DSC07692.jpg
  • DSC07644.jpg
  • DSC07600.jpg
  • DSC07628.jpg
  • DSC07545.jpg
  • DSC07516.jpg
  • DSC07498.jpg
  • DSC07540.jpg
  • DSC07492.jpg
  • DSC07532.jpg
  • DSC07469.jpg
  • DSC07447.jpg
  • DSC07459.jpg
  • DSC07428.jpg
  • DSC07326.jpg
  • DSC07365.jpg
  • DSC07292.jpg
  • DSC07263.jpg
  • DSC06559.jpg
  • DSC07242.jpg
  • DSC07183.jpg
  • DSC07204.jpg
  • DSC07179.jpg
  • DSC07163.jpg
  • DSC07139.jpg
  • DSC07121.jpg
  • DSC07081.jpg
  • DSC07093.jpg
  • DSC07076.jpg
  • DSC07027.jpg
  • DSC07039.jpg
  • DSC07020.jpg
  • DSC06983.jpg
  • DSC07011.jpg
  • DSC06975.jpg
  • DSC06968.jpg
  • DSC06959.jpg
  • DSC06951.jpg
  • DSC06920.jpg
  • DSC06943.jpg
  • DSC06905.jpg
  • DSC06840.jpg
  • DSC06858.jpg
  • DSC06801.jpg
  • DSC06690.jpg
  • DSC06748.jpg
  • DSC06684.jpg
  • DSC06663.jpg
  • DSC06679 2.jpg
  • DSC06653.jpg
  • DSC07097.jpg
  • DSC06645.jpg
  • DSC07749.jpg
  • DSC07781.jpg
  • DSC07696.jpg
  • DSC07638.jpg
  • DSC07666.jpg
  • DSC07565.jpg
  • DSC07555.jpg
  • DSC07559.jpg
  • DSC07340.jpg
  • DSC06637.jpg
  • DSC06633.jpg
  • DSC06619.jpg
  • DSC06583.jpg
  • DSC06598.jpg
  • DSC06569.jpg
  • DSC06866.jpg
  • DSC06782.jpg
  • DSC06791.jpg
  • DSC05969.jpg
  • DSC05965 2.jpg
  • DSC05933.jpg
  • DSC05959.jpg
  • DSC05923.jpg
  • DSC05881.jpg
  • DSC05903.jpg
  • DSC05848.jpg
  • DSC05808.jpg
  • DSC05818.jpg
  • DSC05786 2.jpg
  • DSC05754.jpg
  • DSC05766.jpg
  • DSC05736.jpg
  • DSC05719.jpg
  • DSC05726.jpg
  • DSC05711.jpg
  • DSC05694.jpg
  • DSC05664.jpg
  • DSC05686.jpg
  • DSC05657.jpg
  • DSC05621.jpg
  • DSC05628.jpg
  • DSC05617.jpg
  • DSC05607.jpg

Share

Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the final day of the State B basketball tournament in Missoula at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday, March 15, 2025.Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next