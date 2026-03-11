High School College More Sports Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Boys Basketball

Photos: 2026 Class C boys basketball state tournament tips off

Photos from the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

WEdnesday State C Rams vs Spartans 2nd half (269).JPG Scobey and Winnett-Grass Range play in a first-round game of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Wednesday State C Rams vs Spartans (330).JPG Scobey and Winnett-Grass Range play in a first-round game of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Wednesday State C Rams vs Spartans (528).JPG Scobey and Winnett-Grass Range play in a first-round game of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports WEdnesday State C Rams vs Spartans 2nd half (189).JPG Scobey and Winnett-Grass Range play in a first-round game of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Kole Scobey's Kolten Machart (20) goes up for a shot against Winnett-Grass Range in a first-round game of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Brecken Maher Scobey's Brecken Maher (2) goes up for a shot against Winnett-Grass Range in a first-round game of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Bram Handran Scobey's Bram Handran (4) goes up for a shot against Winnett-Grass Range in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Wednesday State C Wolverines vs Huskies (107).JPG Belt and West Yellowstone play in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Wednesday State C Wolverines vs Huskies 2nd half (179).JPG Belt and West Yellowstone play in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Wednesday State C Wolverines vs Huskies 2nd half (397).JPG Belt and West Yellowstone play in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Wednesday State C Wolverines vs Huskies 2nd half (302).JPG Belt and West Yellowstone play in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Michael Gaylord Belt's Michael Gaylord (31) puts up a shot against West Yellowstone in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Wednesday State C Luster vs CJG 2nd half (10).JPG Lustre Christian and Chester-Joplin-Inverness play in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Wednesday State C Luster vs CJG (241).JPG Lustre Christian and Chester-Joplin-Inverness play in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Wednesday State C Luster vs CJG 2nd half (225).JPG Lustre Christian and Chester-Joplin-Inverness play in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Wednesday State C Luster vs CJG 2nd half (35).JPG Lustre Christian and Chester-Joplin-Inverness play in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Johnslee Pierre Lustre Christian's Johnslee Pierre (20) lays in a shot against Chester-Joplin-Inverness in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Cam Reddig Lustre Christian's Cam Reddig (12) puts up a shot against Chester-Joplin-Inverness in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Wednesday State C Manhatten C vs RoyWinifred (54).JPG Manhattan Christian and Roy-Winifred play in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Andrew Kimm Manhattan Christian's Andrew Kimm (5) puts up a shot against Roy-Winifred in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Wednesday State C Manhatten C vs RoyWinifred (280).JPG Manhattan Christian and Roy-Winifred play in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports

Photos: 2026 Class C boys basketball state tournament tips off

close-gallery
  • WEdnesday State C Rams vs Spartans 2nd half (269).JPG
  • Wednesday State C Rams vs Spartans (330).JPG
  • Wednesday State C Rams vs Spartans (528).JPG
  • WEdnesday State C Rams vs Spartans 2nd half (189).JPG
  • Kole
  • Brecken Maher
  • Bram Handran
  • Wednesday State C Wolverines vs Huskies (107).JPG
  • Wednesday State C Wolverines vs Huskies 2nd half (179).JPG
  • Wednesday State C Wolverines vs Huskies 2nd half (397).JPG
  • Wednesday State C Wolverines vs Huskies 2nd half (302).JPG
  • Michael Gaylord
  • Wednesday State C Luster vs CJG 2nd half (10).JPG
  • Wednesday State C Luster vs CJG (241).JPG
  • Wednesday State C Luster vs CJG 2nd half (225).JPG
  • Wednesday State C Luster vs CJG 2nd half (35).JPG
  • Johnslee Pierre
  • Cam Reddig
  • Wednesday State C Manhatten C vs RoyWinifred (54).JPG
  • Andrew Kimm
  • Wednesday State C Manhatten C vs RoyWinifred (280).JPG

Share

Scobey and Winnett-Grass Range play in a first-round game of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports
Scobey and Winnett-Grass Range play in a first-round game of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports
Scobey and Winnett-Grass Range play in a first-round game of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports
Scobey and Winnett-Grass Range play in a first-round game of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports
Scobey's Kolten Machart (20) goes up for a shot against Winnett-Grass Range in a first-round game of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports
Scobey's Brecken Maher (2) goes up for a shot against Winnett-Grass Range in a first-round game of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports
Scobey's Bram Handran (4) goes up for a shot against Winnett-Grass Range in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports
Belt and West Yellowstone play in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports
Belt and West Yellowstone play in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports
Belt and West Yellowstone play in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports
Belt and West Yellowstone play in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports
Belt's Michael Gaylord (31) puts up a shot against West Yellowstone in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports
Lustre Christian and Chester-Joplin-Inverness play in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports
Lustre Christian and Chester-Joplin-Inverness play in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports
Lustre Christian and Chester-Joplin-Inverness play in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports
Lustre Christian and Chester-Joplin-Inverness play in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports
Lustre Christian's Johnslee Pierre (20) lays in a shot against Chester-Joplin-Inverness in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports
Lustre Christian's Cam Reddig (12) puts up a shot against Chester-Joplin-Inverness in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports
Manhattan Christian and Roy-Winifred play in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports
Manhattan Christian's Andrew Kimm (5) puts up a shot against Roy-Winifred in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports
Manhattan Christian and Roy-Winifred play in the first round of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next