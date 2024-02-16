Park City boys basketball finding success in move up to Class B

BILLINGS — The Park City boys have made a quick adjustment to the Class B ranks, as the Panthers are positioned for a shot at the Southern B divisional tournament.

What have been some of the biggest differences Park City has noticed in its transition up in classification?

“Everybody is a lot bigger, stronger, faster. Everybody, I feel like, all-around knows the game better and overcoming that obstacle and trying to play that way this year has been a little bit of a challenge," senior Gage Witt said.

“You come here and they're football dudes. They're hitting the weight room. They're big, strong and fast. It takes a lot to beat these teams," senior Aidan Tilzey said.

The Panthers have flashed their potential throughout the year, including a three-point win over Red Lodge at the end of January. That served as the Rams’ only loss of the year and proved to Park City it could play with anyone.

“It brought us all together," Tilzey said. "We were all happy and celebrated. We had a good moment, then we got right back to work and onto the next team, and the next team. Every team in this conference is just as good."

These guys have kept it simple as they try to keep the season alive.

“We come to practice and we get ready to work. We just give it our all — 100%, 110%," Tilzey said.

Park City fell to Columbus 70-43 in the semifinals of the District 4B tournament and moved in to loser-out play on Friday.