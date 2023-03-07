'Old man' Royce Robinson leading red-hot Lewistown boys into State A tournament

BILLINGS — Royce Robinson has a mature game on the hardwood.

The Lewistown senior is as athletic as they come, but he honed his old man-like game at the local civic center growing up. He’s not only a bit of a throwback on the floor with movements reminiscent of 10-year NBA veterans, but off it, as well.

“My friends joke around and call me an old man. I listen to old music, so maybe that's why. Any old country or old rock. Stuff your grandpa listens to, I guess," Robinson said.

Robinson is one of the state’s top hoopers, but he was also quite the swimmer growing up. Swimming, though, wound up taking a toll on his body throughout the years.

“As I got older, that's why I had to quit. It's hard to find time to play basketball or anything else because your body, it's so hard to recover from practices and meets," Robinson said.

Robinson and the Eagles have a rare opportunity this weekend to sweep the Class A football and basketball titles, something that hasn’t been done since Billings Central in the 2018-19 season.

“There's been a lot of conversations, but we don't want to jinx ourselves," Robinson said. "It's a testament to all the great athletes we have and great parents that raised us. We work hard, good teammates. We talk about it a lot and it would be really amazing, but we've got to get there first."

The Golden Eagles boast a perfect 21-0 record and begin their quest for a State A crown in Bozeman on Thursday at 8 p.m. against Hamilton.

