Off The Rails: A conversation with Butte Central hero Dougie Peoples

BUTTE — Since hitting a 30-foot buzzer beater to win the Class A state title over Lewistown last March in Missoula, Butte Central's Dougie Peoples has become a household name in Montana.

MTN Sports' Brandon Sullivan recently sat down with Peoples for an in-depth interview to talk about his health struggles growing up, the loss of his cousin, what he wants to be when he grows up, and never before seen video of his little brother's reaction to him hitting the biggest shot in Butte Central history. To watch, see the video player above.

The Maroons look to win their second straight title this weekend in at the Class A state tournament in Bozeman. Peoples and Central open against Columbia Falls at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the campus of Montana State University.