Northern C boys: Winnett-Grass Range holds off Cascade to punch semifinal ticket

GREAT FALLS — Winnett-Grass Range earned a 62-55 win over Cascade Thursday as the Northern C boys basketball tournament continued at Four Seasons Arena.

Winnett-Grass Range secured its spot in Friday's semifinal round at the Northern C divisional tournament with a 62-55 win over Cascade Thursday.

The Rams, led by Brady Bantz with 27 points and Jace Dunkel with 17, led by as many as 13 points — 52-39 going to the fourth quarter — and then held off Cascade's comeback bid. Jace Bantz added 14 points, eight rebounds, five blocks and two steals for WGR.

Gavin Gilham scored 14 points to lead the Badgers, who also got 11 points each from Tyler Lane, Kaden Jorgensen and Caiden Sekuterski. Sekuterski added 10 rebounds for a double-double.

With the win, WGR, the No. 2 seed from District 8C, will meet Box Elder in the semifinal round at 4 p.m. Friday. Cascade, the District 10C champion, will play Roy-Winifred in a loser-out game at 8 a.m. Friday.

This story will be updated.

Loser-out scores:

Roy-Winifred 70, Fort Benton 45