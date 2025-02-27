Northern C boys: Centerville advances to quarters in blowout win, Fort Benton breezes by to semis

GREAT FALLS — The Northern C divisional basketball tournament rolled on Wednesday night at the Four Seasons Arena with two boys games.

Aiming to advance for the right to play defending state champion and undefeated top-ranked Box Elder were Centerville and Heart Butte. Similar to the results of the girls games from earlier in the day, the Miners steamrolled past the Warriors 68-26 thanks in part to 24 points from Kale Annis and 21 from Mason Kerkes.

Centerville will play Box Elder Thursday night at 8:30 p.m.

To cap off the first day, it was a quarterfinal bout between Cascade and Fort Benton. What started out close quickly became controlled by the Longhorns, in part from the performances of Kelton Vielleux (28 points) and Kellan Diekhans (15 points). Fort Benton got a 64-50 win to advance to Friday's semifinal.

Fort Benton will await the winner of Thursday's quarterfinal between Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine and Chester-Joplin-Inverness.