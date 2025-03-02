Northern C boys: Box Elder boys roll to back-to-back divisional titles

GREAT FALLS — The Box Elder boys rode another dominant performance to a second straight Northern C title after an 80-42 win over 9C rival Fort Benton in the divisional championship in Great Falls.

It’s hard to avoid hyerbole when describing the Bears performances over their two year undefeated run, but they make the game look easy in all phases. They put their foot on the gas and never let up in each of their wins at the Northern C.

On Saturday, Box Elder jumped out to a 17-3 lead early in the first quarter, immediately taking any drama out of the contest and built a lead as large as 38 points.

Tracen Jilot, who missed half the season with a foot injury, led the Bears with 31 points and six steals on 12-of-17 shooting. Tuarie Stiffarm-Rosette added 23 points and eight rebounds, while Alex Four Colors reached double figures with 10 points and seven rebounds. The Bears recorded 14 steals and forced 20 turnovers as a team.

Kelton Vielleux led the Longhorns with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Truman Giese and Kellan Diekhans added 11 and 10 points respectively in the loss.

The Bears, who have now won 47 straight games, earned the No. 1 seed at the Class C state tournament in Butte in two weeks in their quest to win back to back basketball titles — and two titles in the same season after claiming the school’s first ever 6-Man football crown in November.

The Longhorns will face 9C foe Chester-Joplin-Inverness in a challenge on Monday at 5 p.m. for the right to earn the No. 2 seed out of the North at the state tournament.

