Northern C boys: Belt rolls to semifinals, North Star plays-in to quarters

GREAT FALLS — The Northern C divisional basketball tournament tipped off in Great Falls once again with a pair of boys matchups on Wednesday at Four Seasons Arena.

In Game 1, District 8C No. 3 seed Highwood took the court against 9C No. 3 North Star with a spot in the quarterfinals up for grabs. The Knights got up early, then faced a third-quarter deficit, but would roll from there 55-35.

A quarterfinal contest then hit the floor afterward, as 8C No. 1 Belt steamrolled past 10C No. 3 Sunburst 70-30. The Huskies led by nine following the first but would outscore the Refiners 25-4 in the second to set the tone the rest of the game.

Belt's Michael Gaylord poured in 26 points (10 of 15 from the field) to help lead his team to the win.

North Star advances to play 10C No. 1 Chester-Joplin-Inverness Thursday in the quarterfinals, while Belt advances to Friday's semifinals.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS: