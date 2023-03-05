Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Boys Basketball

Actions

Northern B: Malta boys outlast Wolf Point to win second straight championship

Northern B: Malta boys outlast Wolf Point to win championship
Malta-boys.jpg
Posted at 2:12 AM, Mar 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-05 04:12:23-05

SHELBY — The Northern B boys divisional championship game was an electric one to say the least, with Malta outlasting Wolf Point to win 61-57.

Neither team was able to build a double-digit lead. Wolf Point led by five at the half then Malta came stampeding back in the fourth, winning the last frame 22-13. Sophomore Bohdi Brenden hit a buzzer-beater 3-pointer going into halftime to give Malta momentum and finished with a team-high 14 points, with Eli Hanson right behind him at 13 points.

Wolf Point's Julian Benson led the way for the Wolves with 17 as well as a buzzer-beater of his own at the end of the first, but the Wolves couldn't match the Mustangs' free throw shooting, where they finished 26 for 33 from the line, securing their second straight Northern B title and a trip to the State Tournament in Great Falls.

For the third-place game, Fairfield soared past Rocky Boy, winning 80-48. Fairfield was led by Deron Lear with 17 points while the Eagles shot 47% from the field to move on and get a challenge game with Wolf Point on Monday. Teague Stump led Rocky Boy with 18 points, while Domitri Standing Rock chipped in 8 points and 10 rebounds.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119