Northern B boys: Poplar holds off Glasgow, will play for championship

Posted at 8:53 PM, Feb 23, 2024
MALTA — Delray Lilley's hot hand helped Poplar beat Glasgow and move into the title game of the Northern B boys divisional basketball tournament.

Lilley hit six 3-pointers and finished with 29 points Friday in a 71-66 victory over the Scotties as the Indians advanced to Saturday's championship round. The Indians did damage from beyond the arc as a team, making 12 3s overall in the game.

Geordy Medicine Cloud, Kaniel Ricker and Walker Burshia combined for 33 points — they each scored 11 — to propel Poplar.

Glasgow, which will fell into the loser-out bracket Saturday, got 21 points from Wyatt Babb and 18 from Cade Hudyma. Toryn Richards chipped in 12 points for the Scotties, who couldn't keep pace from 3-point range and made just four shots from beyond the arc.

