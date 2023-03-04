Northern B boys: Malta, Wolf Point prevail in semifinals, will play for divisional crown

SHELBY — The championship game for the Northern B divisional boys basketball tournament is set after Malta and Wolf Point won semifinal games Friday night at the Shelby High School gym. Malta outlasted Fairfield while Wolf Point ran past Cut Bank. The Mustangs and Wolves will clash for the title on Saturday night.

Malta 66, Fairfield 61

After Malta handily won the first quarter 18-6, missed free throws along the way allowed the Eagles to crawl back into the game. The Mustangs shot 9-26 from the line and were outscored 22-17 in the final frame, but got 16 from Eli Hansen, eight in each half, and held on to move to the championship game.

Wolf Point 63, Cut Bank 48

In the battle of the Wolves, after a slow first half that had Wolf Point down one at the break, 26-25, Julian Benson came alive and poured in 28 points to lead all scorers and send Wolf Point into the championship game against Malta.

It was a back and forth game most of the way until Benson and crew were able to pull away late to seal the win. Cut Bank faces Rocky Boy in consolation play on Saturday.

