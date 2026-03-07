Northern B boys: Harlem rolls past Poplar, Fairfield bests Fort Benton to set up championship

SHELBY — Four teams were fighting for two spots in the Northern B boys basketball divisional championship game in Friday's semifinals at Shelby High School, as a District 1B-vs.-2B final was guaranteed.

The games started with a 2B clash between district champion Harlem and Poplar, then 1B winner Fairfield battled district foe Fort Benton.

Harlem 85, Poplar 54

The Wildcats were coming off scoring 106 points in their quarterfinal victory against Rocky Boy and came out fast on Friday.

Harlem — which went 2-0 against Poplar in the regular season — commanded this semifinal from start to finish and cruised into the championship game 85-54.

Cody McCabe was firing on all cylinders for Harlem in the first half, delivering 20 of his 22 points in the first two quarters.

He helped lead his team to a 16-point advantage after one and a 48-28 lead in to the break.

Also finishing in double figures were Matthew Billmayer (17), Lathan Black Wolf (16) and Tayden Colliflower (14).

Chasen Pribbernow led the way for the Indians with 14.

Poplar moves to a loser-out game against Malta at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

On the other hand, the Wildcats will next play Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the championship against Fairfield.

Fairfield 77, Fort Benton 43

After leading by 35-25 at halftime, Fairfield exploded in the final two quarters to cruise past 1B foe Fort Benton 77-43.

Fort Benton cut the lead to six points in the second quarter, but 13 first-half points for Deron Lear helped put his guys up 10 at the break. Lear finished with 22 to lead all scorers.

The standout senior was joined in double digits by Edoardo Giollo, who put in 10.

Kelton Veilleux of the Longhorns led his team with 20 points.

With the win, Fairfield made it 3-0 on the year against Fort Benton. The Longhorns next play in a loser-out contest against Rocky Boy at 11 a.m. Saturday.