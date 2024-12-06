'No tired guys': Depth to be strong point for Billings Central boys

BILLINGS — The Billings Central boys made it to last year's State A basketball tournament, but the Rams didn't have the weekend they were hoping for which left a burning desire in the group of returners.

"Last year we had a great regular season but didn't finish well. There's a sour taste in our mouth right now and I think we're hungry to get back there. And not just to do damage but to play that final game," Central head coach Jim Stergar said.

Those returning are highlighted by Darcy Merchant, an all-state selection last season as a sophomore and one of the state's best pure scorers.

"He has all facets of the game. He's a great free throw shooter, he can finish around the rim, he's got great mid-range and he can shoot the 3," Stergar said of Merchant. "He does a great job there, and he can pass the ball, as well. You've really got to account for (Merchant)."

"I think most of it is getting in the gym every day and knowing you practiced these moves over and over. The confidence — I wouldn't say it's something you're born with, but it's something you have to take yourself from, like I said, shooting around every day," Merchant said.

Merchant is part of a huge junior class that's likely going to take a large leadership role this year with just one senior on the roster. But it's also the depth that the underclassmen bring that will be beneficial for Central.

"One of the things we talk about is no tired guys. You've got to get to a point where you can come onto the bench and rest a little bit and get back out there. We don't want you out there the entire 32 minutes and be tired half the game. We have people to come in and give people rest and not skip a beat," Stergar said.

The Rams kick off the season at home on Saturday, Dec. 14 against Glendive.