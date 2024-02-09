Watch Now
No. 5 Billings Skyview hands No. 4 Billings West second loss in three days

Posted at 9:26 PM, Feb 08, 2024
The fifth-ranked Billings Skyview boys handed No. 4 Billings West its second loss in three days, as the Falcons defeated West inside the Golden Dome 52-41.

Skyview did it primarily on the defense end on Thursday night, holding West to just 14-first half points. That allowed Skyview to stay in the game, as the Falcons didn't make a field goal in the second quarter and mustered just three free throws to fall behind 14-12 at the break.

Skyview grabbed the lead in the third quarter and never looked back, getting a pair of big baskets from sophomore Tayshaun Williams down the stretch, including the dagger 3-pointer with less than 50 seconds to play that put the Falcons up seven.

Skyview improves to 8-6 with the win and drops West to 8-7.

