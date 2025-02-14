No. 4-ranked Columbia Falls boys stay hot with 75-39 victory over Libby

COLUMBIA FALLS — The No. 4-ranked Columbia Falls boys played to their strengths Thursday night, using a fast-paced offense and efficient 3-point shooting on the way to a 75-39 victory over Libby.

The Wildcats were led by seniors Grady Hutton and Reggie Sapa, who were scoring from the inside and the perimeter to help the Wildcats jump out to an early lead.

Libby could not start much on offense as Columbia Falls’ opportunistic defense led to multiple fast-break layups to help extend the early Wildcat lead.

Things were no different in the second half when Columbia Falls came out stealing the ball more and knocking down multiple 3s to cruise to victory and extend their winning streak to nine in a row.

Columbia Falls, now 14-2 overall, plays its next game at Browning on Feb. 21. Libby plays its next game at Polson on Saturday.

