No. 4 Missoula Big Sky girls survive No. 3 Butte in OT; Bulldog boys pull away

BUTTE — Butte High and Missoula Big Sky split their Western AA basketball doubleheader on Friday evening at the Butte Civic Center.

The No. 4 Eagle girls outlasted the third-ranked Bulldogs 58-55 in overtime to improve to 5-0 in conference play. Kenzi Schmitz led Big Sky with 23 points, including a tying layup in the final seconds of regulation to force OT. Kadynce Couture added 19 points for Big Sky and Tina Kirilovish had 12.

The Bulldog girls were led by a 27-point outing from Cadence Graham who made four triples. Brityn Stewart added nine points for Butte with three 3-pointers in the second quarter.

The boys game saw the Bulldogs pull away in the second half for a 51-44 win and Butte's third straight victory. Hudson Luedtke led the way for the Bulldogs with a game-high 18 points, and the junior became just the second player in Butte High history to reach 1,000 career points. Dylan Bache added 17 points for the Bulldogs.

The Eagles were led by 15 points from Isaiah Reed and 10 from Eli Kasberg.