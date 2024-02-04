No. 3 Hamilton boys get past No. 2 Butte Central; Bronc girls cruise past Maroons

BUTTE — A week after watching the Butte Central boys basketball team pull out a last-second victory, Hamilton flipped the script on Saturday evening at the Maroons Activities Center in the second half of a Southwest A doubleheader.

Tyler Jette hit a go-ahead bank shot in the final minute to put the Broncs ahead for good as No. 3 Hamilton erased a double-digit first-half deficit en route to a 55-53 victory over No. 2 Central, which handed the Broncs their first loss of the season last weekend.

The Broncs, who fell into an 18-6 hold in the first quarter, trimmed Central's lead to 30-26 by halftime and tied the game at 42 heading into the fourth quarter.

Canaan Magness led Hamilton (14-2) with a game-high 22 points and Jackson Jessop added 13 for the Broncs.

The Maroons (13-3) were led by 15 points from Owen McPartland, 14 from Ryan Peoples and 10 from Jack Keeley.

The earlier girls game saw the Broncs (9-7) roll past the Maroons 64-23. Lavana Wetzel led the way for Hamilton with 16 points, Madalyn Nelson had 14 and Ashlynn McKern scored 10. Central (2-14) got eight points from Kathryn Lalicker.