No. 3 Bozeman Gallatin boys grind out double-overtime win over No. 5 Billings Skyview

BILLINGS — No. 3 Bozeman Gallatin and No. 5 Billings Skyview delivered a classic Friday night, as the Raptors rallied from an eight-point second-half deficit to defeat the Falcons in double overtime, 66-59.

Gallatin jumped out to an 8-0 lead, but Skyview flipped the script quickly to take a first-quarter advantage. Gallatin, though, buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer of the first half to grab a 27-25 lead at the break.

The Falcons opened up an eight-point advantage, 42-34, but Gallatin whittled it away late. Carter Dahlke put Gallatin ahead late in the fourth quarter, but Anthony Schacht forced overtime from the foul line.

Gallatin had a shot to win in the first overtime but missed as time expired before it outscored Skyview 12-3 in the second overtime period.

Gallatin moves to 10-2 with the win while Skyview falls to 7-5. For highlights, see the video reel above.