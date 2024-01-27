Watch Now
No. 2 Red Lodge boys top Huntley Project in game featuring nearly 200 points

Posted at 8:34 PM, Jan 26, 2024
WORDEN — The No.2-ranked Red Lodge boys basketball team shook off Thursday's loss at Park City — it's first of the season — and topped Huntley Project on the road 110-85 to get back in the win column.

The two teams lit up the scoreboard for the second time this season after combining for 183 points in their first meeting — a 105-78 Red Lodge win.

Project had its deficit inside double digits for the majority of the first half, but the Rams closed the second quarter on a 14-4 run to open up a 54-36 halftime advantage. That surge late in the first half proved pivotal for Red Lodge, giving the Rams enough cushion to withstand Project's second-half runs.

Red Lodge improved to 11-1 with the victory while Project dropped to 7-5.

The top-ranked Huntley Project girls remained unbeaten with a 84-39 win over Red Lodge to open the evening. Paige Lofing poured in 39 points for the Red Devils.

