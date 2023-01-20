No. 2 Dillon girls, second-ranked Butte Central boys roll to Southwest A wins

BUTTE — A pair of second-ranked teams lived up to their billing on Thursday.

The Dillon girls and Butte Central boys — both ranked at No. 2 in the latest MTN Sports Class A power rankings — each delivered double-digit Southwest A wins at the Maroon Activities Center as the Beavers improved to 11-0 overall and the reigning Class A champion Maroons remained a one-loss team.

In the girls game, the Beavers blew things wide open from the opening minutes en route to a runaway 63-11 win over a Central team playing without top scorer Brooke Badovinac, who said she suffered a tailbone injury during a practice and hopes to be out for only one game.

Dillon led 24-2 by the end of the first quarter and 41-10 by halftime.

Halle Fitzgerald led the way for Dillon with a game-high 13 points, Kylie Konen scored 12, Leila Stennerson scored 11 and Ariel Thomas had 10.

In the boys game, Central outscored the Beavers by 13 points in the third quarter to pull away for a 55-38 victory.

The game was tied at 12 after one quarter and Central grabbed a 21-18 halftime lead.

Dougie Peoples paced Central with 23 points — including a 10-point fourth quarter — and Eric Loos added 16.

Dillon was led by 13 points from Carter Curnow, the only Beaver to score in double digits.

The Dillon boys will travel to Anaconda on Saturday while the Beavers girls will host the Copperheads. The Central boys and girls will travel to Hamilton.