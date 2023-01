BILLINGS — The second-ranked Billings West boys opened up a 36-10 lead by halftime over crosstown rival Billings Senior en route to a blowout win on Thursday night, 53-32.

West closed the opening quarter on a 16-0 run to lead 20-4 and led 45-22 after three quarters.

West improves to 7-1 overall and will play Belgrade at home next Thursday. Senior falls to 2-8 and is in action next Tuesday at Billings Skyview.