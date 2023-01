The No. 2-ranked Billings West boys basketball team opened up a 24-point lead in the opening half on its way to a 70-52 win over crosstown rival and No. 5-ranked Billings Skyview on Tuesday at the Falcons' gym.

West had leads of 16-6 and 38-14 in the opening half and put the game on cruise control in the second half.

Highlights of the game can be found in the video above.