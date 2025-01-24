No. 2 Billings West boys grind out win over No. 4 Skyview

BILLINGS — Second-ranked Billings West continues to mow down Eastern AA opponents.

The Golden Bears won a boys basketball slugfest at home on Thursday night over No. 4 Billings Skyview, 46-38, to improve to 8-2 overall and 6-0 in conference play.

West trailed after the first quarter but took a one-point lead into the locker room. The Bears pushed the lead to as many as eight in the third quarter, which proved too large for Skyview to overcome, as West was able to keep the Falcons at bay in the fourth quarter.

Next up for West is a trip to Belgrade on Saturday, while Skyview will host Billings Senior on Friday.